Kepa's pick

AFTER objecting strongly to Sitiveni Rabuka's appointment as leader of Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has nominated Rabuka to the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Confirming this in an interview last night, Ro Teimumu said she nominated Mr Rabuka to the commission last week.

She said she was yet to receive a confirmation from the commission secretariat on Mr Rabuka's nomination.

Ro Teimumu's nomination is to replace Suva lawyer Richard Naidu who resigned from the commission in November, 2015.

Mr Naidu resigned as a member of the commission saying he did not want to be a rubber stamp to decisions being made by the commission chairman.

Last year, Ro Teimumu had objected strongly to Mr Rabuka's appointment as the new SODELPA leader.

She strongly voiced her dissatisfaction over his appointment, saying she did not support coup perpetrators.

The commission, established under Section 132 of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, is responsible for providing advice to the President for the appointment of a number of Constitutional Offices.

These include the chairperson and the members of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the chairperson and the members of the Electoral Commission, Supervisor of Elections, Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Auditor-General.

The commission members include the Prime Minister who is also the chairperson, the Attorney-General and the Leader of the Opposition.

There are also two persons appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, who are Sanjay Kaba and Ajith Kodagoda.

And there is one person appointed by the President on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.