+ Enlarge this image Sydney Sevens 2017, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney, Australia. Photo Martin Seras Lima

MISSION Sydney is the code word for the Fiji 7s team in the Australian leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this weekend.

After two days of training in Sydney, Vodafone Fiji 7s team manager Jone Niurua said the players had been asked to improve their performance to secure this weekend's title.

"The boys are on track to accomplish the job to be done," he said.

"Sydney 7s is very important and the players know that we need to win. They have learned from last week's mistakes and training has been going on well."

After last week's yellow card count against the Gareth Baber -coached side, the Suva Navy officer said training in the past two days were focused on improving individual performance.

"We need to improve how we attack the game. We told the players to understand the opposition and know their weaknesses and strength. This is like a battle plan, study your enemy well, know how and when to commit the inside territory and know when the threats are coming in against you during and before each game."

He said replacement Emosi Mulevoro had fitted in well at training after replacing Amenoni Nasilasila who was injured in Wellington.