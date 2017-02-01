Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji commits to make Paris Agreement operational

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 6:54PM FIJI is committed to ensuring the chairmanship of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties leads to making the Paris Agreement operational.

COP23 will be held in Bonn, Germany in November this year.

Halldor Thorgeirsson, the senior director for intergovernmental affairs at the United Nations Climate Change secretariat, said their preparatory visit was an early attempt to bolster Fiji's capacity.

Mr Thorgeirsson said it was only the third time that the chairmanship of a COP meeting was not held by the country hosting.

He did say the invitation by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimara for the team to visit was not only an indication of Fiji's commitment but it was also quite early in the preparation process.

The UNFCCC team said it would make some more trips through the year to support Fiji's preparation.

Mr Thorgeirsson made the comments following a visit to Kumi Village in Verata, Tailevu, at the conclusion of the UN team's visit to witness first-hand the impact of climate change.








