Fire leaves family of five homeless

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 6:25PM A FAMILY of five of Waila in Nausori was left homeless today after an early morning fire completely destroyed their two-bedroom home to the ground.

The National Fire Authority stated it received an emergency call at 8.10am, and arrived at the scene six minutes later to find the house fully engulfed.

It stated that the fire team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the fire hydrant in the area to douse off the fire.

The authority has established that the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

It also saved a neighbouring house in the process.

The NFA has begun its investigations to determine the cause of the fire.








