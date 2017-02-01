Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Taveuni businesses must apply for power connection

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 6:17PM BUSINESS houses in Taveuni on Vanua Levu will need to apply for electricity connection and FEA will then give them the cost to get connected, depending on their electrical load to the FEA grid.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Fiji Electricity Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel said the authority's staff on the ground had informed representatives from business houses who had enquired about access to electricity. 

Earlier, business houses on the island had raised their concerns on their need for electricity.








