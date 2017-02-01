PM Bainimarama: Fiji will fulfill obligations at COP23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama and UNFCCC executive Patricia Espinosa at the press conference in Suva this afternoon. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:01PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will fulfill its obligations to every person on the planet by doing everything possible to move climate change negotiations forward during the meeting of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP23) in Germany in November.

At a press conference in Suva to welcome the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Patricia Espinosa, Mr Bainimarama said Fiji had a huge responsibility to preside over COP23 and needed the backing of UNFCCC.

"During our discussions over the past couple of days, she has already proved to be a good friend of Fiji and has undertaken to do everything possible to assist us with the task that lies ahead," Mr Bainimarama said.

He said the discussions over the couple of days had ranged across Fiji's obligations and responsibilities as the incoming COP president.