PSV drivers smuggling items into prison facilities, LTA reveals

+ Enlarge this image The LTA will take strong disciplinary actions against PSV drivers who are found assisting in smuggling illegal items into prison. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:58PM SMUGGLING illegal items into Fiji's corrections facilities is now being carried out by public service vehicle drivers, the Land Transport Authority has revealed.

In a statement released this afternoon, LTA acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi confirmed this while noting concerns that have been brought to their attention on the issue.

And while this has been termed a very serious matter, the LTA stated those smuggled items which could be some sort of weapons or drugs, taxi drivers should remember they were issued permits for the sole purpose of providing safe and legal public transport services to people.

The authority has warned it would take strong disciplinary action against PSV drivers who were found to have knowingly assisted in the smuggling of illegal items into prison facilities.