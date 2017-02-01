Speakers debate focuses on fisheries

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni, Cherie Morris of the Institute Marime Resources at USP, Dr Joeli Veitayaki of the School of Marine Studies at USP, and Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau at the Speakers debate this evening. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:54PM WAYS of protecting Fiji's fishing industry and ensuring long term sustainability will be the main topic of discussion at the Parliament Speakers Debate this evening.

The Speakers Debate, which will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva at this hour, is expected to feature various panelists from Government and relevant fisheries stakeholders.

These include Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau, member of Parliament Ratu Kiniviliame Kiliraki, Women in Fisheries Network rep Cherie Morris, USP School of Marine Studies rep Joeli Veitayaki and Francis Areki from the World Wide Fund (WWF).

Discussion will bring about solutions in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 which focusses on the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event, which can also be viewed via livestream on www.parliamentlive.gov.fj.