Fiji gifted disaster communication tools

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki tries out the emergency telecommunications. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:43PM COMMUNICATION during natural disasters in the country will be much viable and easier after the World Food Programme (WFP) gifted emergency telecommunications equipment to the Fijian Government today.

The assistance, which included two high frequency man-pack communications sets was handed over to the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki acknowledged the partnership between the two entities.

"I wish to acknowledge and thank the WFP for upgrading 10 communication sites at the four divisions of the Ministry and NDMO last year," Mr Cawaki said.

"We want to assure you that these equipment will be put to good use. Your assistance is timely as Fiji prepares to embrace disaster events into the future and especially during this current cyclone season."

WFP country director Peter French said he was pleased at the growing relationship between NDMO and other government ministries.

Mr French said the WFP would continue to help and support NDMO in the future.