+ Enlarge this image The Suva Magistrates Court has remanded the farmer who will reappear on February 8. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:39PM A 37-YEAR-old farmer of Navosa was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon after he was allegedly found in possession of more than one kilogram of cannabis sativa.

Rusiate Neirube appeared before Magistrate Waleen George.

Mr Neirube was alleged to have been found with 1.5kg of cannabis sativa at Lami Village on Monday earlier this week.

He has been remanded in police custody and will reappear in court on February 8.