FRA delays streetlight maintenance work

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:35PM THE process of identifying a local contractor to carry out maintenance works on street and traffic lights in the country has been delayed till the end of the month.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the decision process would take longer than anticipated because they were still identifying the offer that represented the best value.

"At present, tender evaluation is in progress and we anticipate having these contracts awarded by the middle of February with contractors mobilising by the end of the month," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said the streetlight maintenance contracts had been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout the country.

"These contracts are aimed to encourage local Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide this service and compete for increased job opportunity.

"This will then be compared to the service delivery provided by the previous single maintenance contract provider to see what model delivered the best value services."

He said the contracts would be given out for a period of one year.

At present, the FRA is working with the support from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to execute maintenance and repair.