Fiji Time: 9:24 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA delays streetlight maintenance work

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 5:35PM THE process of identifying a local contractor to carry out maintenance works on street and traffic lights in the country has been delayed till the end of the month.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the decision process would take longer than anticipated because they were still identifying the offer that represented the best value.

"At present, tender evaluation is in progress and we anticipate having these contracts awarded by the middle of February with contractors mobilising by the end of the month," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said the streetlight maintenance contracts had been packaged in seven clusters covering different areas throughout the country.

"These contracts are aimed to encourage local Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide this service and compete for increased job opportunity.

"This will then be compared to the service delivery provided by the previous single maintenance contract provider to see what model delivered the best value services." 

He said the contracts would be given out for a period of one year.

At present, the FRA is working with the support from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to execute maintenance and repair.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. Driver jumps out of burning taxi
  5. State scholarship students dream big
  6. 7s favour
  7. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  8. A relief for villagers
  9. Police probe continues
  10. Media ban raises ire

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  6. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  7. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  8. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)