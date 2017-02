/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image High Court grants noelle prosequi for man initially charged for aggravated robbery. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:31PM A 30-YEAR-old man walked out of the High Court in Suva a happy man today after the State filed a noelle prosequi against him.

Sunia Roraqio was initially charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft.

He appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli who granted the application.

He was alleged to have broken into the Lotus Foreign Exchange in Suva on December 16 last year.