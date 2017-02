/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People's Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:28PM THE People's Democratic Party has called on women to join the party ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Party general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the party had a target of having 40 per cent representation of women across all its activities in the coming months.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said women should get involved in the political process if they wanted to see a change in 2018.