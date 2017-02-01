Beware when buying jewellery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:42PM BE vigilant and enquire more about the type of jewellery you buy for that special someone, especially this coming Valentine's Day.

This after the Consumer Council of Fiji has found several retailers who are selling cubic zirconia, a rock very similar to diamond in refractivity and appearance and advertising it as 'American diamond'.

Council CEO Premila Kumar has urged retailers to be ethical by advising their customers on the different terminologies that are associated with any particular jewellery.

"The Council found that some retailers advertise and sell CZ as 'American Diamond' which in reality is not a diamond," she said.

"This is misleading. A consumer may think that American diamonds are genuine diamonds sourced from America, when in fact it is a man-made stone.

"CZ is not a diamond but a cubic crystalline form of zirconium dioxide (ZrO2), which is widely manufactured because it acts as an affordable substitute for diamonds giving that shine and the look."

Ms Kumar said retailers must allow consumers to make an informed decision on their purchase.

"The Council fails to understand why they are not stating CZ as other retailers do."

The Council reiterates that consumers should enquire more about the product from the trader before they make their purchase.