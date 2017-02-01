Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ratu Deve calls it a day at FDB

MONIKA SINGH
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 3:53PM THE Fiji Development Bank's chief executive officer Ratu Deve Toganivalu has decided to retire in March this year, following a remarkable career and more than 29 years of continuous service to the bank.

Ratu Deve's decision to retire was announced by FDB chairperson Bob Lyon who said Mr Toganivalu had led the bank to great heights and had positioned it well as the leading development bank in the region.

"The board and staff of FDB are grateful to (Ratu) Deve for his innumerable contributions during his distinguished tenure with the FDB," said Mr Lyon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. State scholarship students dream big
  5. 7s favour
  6. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  7. A relief for villagers
  8. Police probe continues
  9. Media ban raises ire
  10. 'Impacts worse on women'

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  7. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  10. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)