Ratu Deve calls it a day at FDB

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Development Bank CEO Ratu Deve Toganivalu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:53PM THE Fiji Development Bank's chief executive officer Ratu Deve Toganivalu has decided to retire in March this year, following a remarkable career and more than 29 years of continuous service to the bank.

Ratu Deve's decision to retire was announced by FDB chairperson Bob Lyon who said Mr Toganivalu had led the bank to great heights and had positioned it well as the leading development bank in the region.

"The board and staff of FDB are grateful to (Ratu) Deve for his innumerable contributions during his distinguished tenure with the FDB," said Mr Lyon.