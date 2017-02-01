Driver jumps out of burning taxi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police inspect the Hybrid Prius taxi that caught fire at Namadi Heights today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 3:37PM A TAXI driver is lucky to be alive after the car he was driving caught fire at Namadi Heights in Suva earlier today.

The incident occurred around 10am at Ikadroka place.

Mr Chand, who was driving a Toyota hybrid car, said he was very lucky to escape uninjured.

"I was driving along the Lower Ragg Avenue road when I could smell something burning. Then I saw smoke coming out of the dashboard," he said.

"As soon as I opened it, flames came out all of a sudden.

"I just pulled my hand back and I jumped out of the car. I didn't off the engine in the process. I was scared."

Mr Chand said the car then rolled down the road and finally came to a halt at Ikadroka place."

He said when he jumped out, the car continued to roll for about more than 50 meters before it stopped at Ikadroka place.

"Luckily, I am not injured or burnt. By the time I reached the taxi, it was on fire."

Taxi owner Mohammed Rahin, who was present at the scene, said the total damage to the car would cost him an estimated $4000.