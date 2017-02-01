Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Smith partners with Pacific Reach

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 3:27PM HIS extensive 19 years with Fiji TV has given him a strong communications base and now it was time to broaden his career through the joint venture.

Former CEO and Head of News at Fiji Television Geoffrey Smith and leading public relations company Pacific Reach have formed a joint venture.

Smith who is expected to begin working with Pacific Reach from the first of next month said there was very little doubt in his mind that Pacific Reach was among the best public relations company in the region.

"Combining our skills and knowledge will be of benefit to those who need improved communications," Smith said.

According to Pacific Reach managing director George Rubine, the joint venture was to provide a wide range of communication services to Fiji and the region.

"Pacific Reach has extensive experience with major companies and NGOs in both Fiji and the region as public relations specialists, developing and implementing communication strategies.  With Geoff on board, we open another dimension of service to our clients," Mr Rubine said.








