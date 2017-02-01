Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Trial: Woman testifies against husband

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 2:53PM A 39-YEAR-old man of Siberia, Labasa who allegedly attacked his wife and daughter with a cane knife appeared before Justice Thusara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Labasa today.

Roneil Singh is charged with two counts of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of violating the domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) and one count of assaulting a police officer in the due execution of his duty, and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident took place at their home in Siberia on March 11 last year.

The wife who took the stand told the court that it all started from an argument over a phone.

She told the court that while the argument continued between the couple, their daughter called police asking for help.

When police arrived, she said that her husband allegedly took hold of the knife and attacked her.

The case will continue with the hearing later this afternoon.








