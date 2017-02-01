Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Bank partners with fashion council

MONIKA SINGH
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 2:39PM LOCAL budding designers will get the much-needed exposure and promotion from a new partnership with the ANZ Bank.

ANZ Fiji acting CEO Saud Minam today signed a partnership with the Fashion Council of Fiji to help connect local designers to business opportunities.

Mr Minam said the first in a series of ANZ Fashion ATMs would feature design prints of some of the local designers.

Designs from local designer Samson Lee's newest collection is now on display at two of ANZ's ATMs at their Pacific House branch in Suva.

Mr Minam said more fashion ATMs would be revealed across the country over the next couple of weeks.








