Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Routine maintenance at Bau Tikina bypass

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 2:37PM THE Bau Tikina road will be undergoing a routine maintenance tomorrow.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has scheduled routine maintenance from 9am to 3pm.

Fulton Hogan Hiways that is the maintenance contractor of the area will be carrying out the work.

Motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling through the area tomorrow.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the contractor planned to work outside of peak hours as much as possible and would endeavour to minimise disruption to members of the public.

However, he reiterated that it was advisable the public factor in extra travel time and expect some delays.

Members of the public are advised to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 should they have any queries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. State scholarship students dream big
  5. 7s favour
  6. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  7. A relief for villagers
  8. Police probe continues
  9. Media ban raises ire
  10. 'Impacts worse on women'

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  7. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  10. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)