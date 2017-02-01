Routine maintenance at Bau Tikina bypass

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:37PM THE Bau Tikina road will be undergoing a routine maintenance tomorrow.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has scheduled routine maintenance from 9am to 3pm.

Fulton Hogan Hiways that is the maintenance contractor of the area will be carrying out the work.

Motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling through the area tomorrow.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the contractor planned to work outside of peak hours as much as possible and would endeavour to minimise disruption to members of the public.

However, he reiterated that it was advisable the public factor in extra travel time and expect some delays.

Members of the public are advised to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 should they have any queries.