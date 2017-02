/ Front page / News

Update: 2:30PM FIJI will be represented by a young team of sailors in the Ocean Bridge Sailing Regatta in Auckland.

These sailors are Scott Burnett, Naomi Waqalevu and Viliame Ratulu who are the members of the Savusavu Sailing Club.

The sailors are coached by Geoff Taylor who had represented Fiji at the Pacific Games and in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The sailors depart for New Zealand tomorrow for the three-day competition starting Saturday.