Labour receives 60 OHS complaints

Update: 2:11PM FIJI'S Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said the Labour Department received 60 complaints relating to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) issues from members of the public last year.

Mr Usamate said the ministry was now working on tightening its enforcement to ensure workplaces operated safely and without risk to the health of its workers and customers.

"The ministry will continue with its function to assist the employers and workplace stakeholders fulfill their responsibilities and are embarking to undertake more OHS awareness to high risk industries," he said.