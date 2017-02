/ Front page / News

Update: 2:09PM MORE shipments are expected to arrive in Fiji to load the remaining sugar crushed from last year.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chairman Vishnu Mohan confirmed that shipments would be visiting our shores over the next six months.

In an interview, Mr Mohan who is currently in India said the remaining sugar had been kept at the Labasa and Lautoka bulks.

He did not reveal the tonnage and value of the sugar that remained in the bulks.