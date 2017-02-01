Dam construction disrupts Vunidawa water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:08PM CONSTRUCTION works at the Vunidawa dam has caused water disruptions for residents living in parts of Vunidawa in Naitasiri.

The water supply disruption is scheduled from 10am to 2pm.

The areas affected include Naqara Village, Vunidawa District School, Vunidawa hospital, Vunidawa Sanatan, Vunidawa government station, Nakorovatu Village and the Belavu stretch.

WAF is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 3pm today.