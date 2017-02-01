Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 12:21PM FIJI Police should arrest the Iranian national who entered the country illegally and the Immigration Department should be reviewing their security checks at our borders, says Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

"That is the normal procedure because we have to determine for ourselves the real identity of this Loghman Sawari and establish who he really is and how he managed to escape from Papua New Guinea, obtain an air ticket and travel to Fiji," the former prime minister said.

Mr Chaudhry said apart from human trafficking concerns, there were also the significant security risks to the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. State scholarship students dream big
  5. 7s favour
  6. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  7. A relief for villagers
  8. Police probe continues
  9. Media ban raises ire
  10. 'Impacts worse on women'

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  7. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  8. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  10. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)