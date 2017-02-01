Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Iranian national Loghman Sawari who is reportedly seeking asylum here in Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:21PM FIJI Police should arrest the Iranian national who entered the country illegally and the Immigration Department should be reviewing their security checks at our borders, says Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

"That is the normal procedure because we have to determine for ourselves the real identity of this Loghman Sawari and establish who he really is and how he managed to escape from Papua New Guinea, obtain an air ticket and travel to Fiji," the former prime minister said.

Mr Chaudhry said apart from human trafficking concerns, there were also the significant security risks to the country.