2016, a challenging year: Minister

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Update: 12:08PM FIJI'S Minister for LOCAL Government Parveen Kumar opened the Local Government forum in Lautoka by saying that 2016 had been a challenging year.

"We started with Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and ended with floods in December," he said.

"It was not a very good year and we postponed our final forum to today because of the concerted effort by Government in cyclone relief efforts."

Special administrators and municipal council CEOs are attending the meeting, which is being held at Lautoka's Tanoa Waterfront Hotel.








