+ Enlarge this image Police raid farms and houses for drugs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:06PM FIJI Police conducted two separate raids in the Western Division that resulted in the seizure of 70 plants believed to be marijuana, and the arrest of a 42-year-old who had rolls, sachets and plastic containing dried leaves at his home.

Police suspect the leaves to be marijuana.

The raids, conducted over the last 48 hours, involved a farm raid in Nabila, Nadi and a house in Lautoka.