140 will benefit from Italian art effort

+ Enlarge this image Local liaison artist Josua Toganivalu hands over canvases to some of the participating artists based in the West. Picture: SUPPLIED

LOCAL amateur and professional artists will have the opportunity to join thousands of painters from across the world and feature their creativity in a private collection called Imago Mundi, hosted by fashion guru and billionaire Luciano Benetton.

Rosa Maria Falvo, curator of Imago Mundi, said 140 Fijian artists would be given a canvas measuring 10cm by 12cm and, once completed, their work would join artwork from thousands of artists across the world in Benetton's private collection in Italy.

The artwork, which is not for sale, will be showcased to selected audiences across Europe and in the process open the door of opportunity for local artists.

"Imago Mundi is Latin for images of the world," Ms Falvo explained.

"The Benetton Foundation keeps artwork from all over the world and this is an opportunity for Fiji to do the same.

"Every artist will donate time and effort to put their work on canvas. Art connoisseurs get to see the artists work, artists are recognised online and also get their work put into a book."

Sigavou Studio owner and prominent local artist Maria Rova said the initiative would give local artists a unique opportunity to be linked with one of the biggest names in the art and the fashion world.

"Through Imago Mundi, Fiji's creative community will get to showcase their work at shows in Vienna and various high-level venues in Europe," she said.

Artists wishing to participate in the project should contact Ms Rova in the West and Josua Toganivalu in Suva.