Fellowship for Fijian academic

Charlene Lanyon
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

FIJIAN academic and re­s­e­archer Dr Rohitash Chandra has received a fellowship to the University of Sydney and will focus on using artificial intellige­n­ce and machine learning to predict future earthquakes and cyclones.

Dr Chandra said it was a privilege to be one of the 11 early career researchers from around the world to receive the fellowship under the University of Sydney Fellowship scheme.

He will be based at the institution's Sydney Centre for Translational Data Science for the next three years.

"The fellowship award is very prestigious and a rare opportunity for rese­a­rchers from Pacific Island countries to secure the award. It was a very competitive process to be awarded the fellowship because I had to compete with scientists around the world and my research proposal, experience from past projects and publications in leading venues helped me to secure the award," he said.

"I will be developing software systems guided by deep learning that can be used to predict future occurrences of earthquakes or behaviour of cyclones.

"Moreover, I will look at other climate change challenges."








