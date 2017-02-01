Junction reopening delayed

/ Front page / News

THREE days after Kauda­mu junction in Kinoya was set to be reopened to motorists, Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson has confirmed this will now happen towards the end of February.

Without giving any specific date, Mr Hutchinson explained the closure of the road was because of the discovery of soil washout beneath the road.

He said FRA completed its site assessment and would mobilise designers and contractors to the site.

"The road was initially scheduled to reopen on January 28. However, there has been a delay due to the underground water and other utility services that required careful control of the earthworks and reinstatement," he said.

"Kinoya Rd at the Kaudamu junction will now reopen to motorists by the end of February, subject to weather. Motorists are advised to use Vesivesi Rd as an alternative route in the interim," he said.

FRA general manager network operations Aram Goes had earlier said it was difficult to repair the culvert under the area because of continuous flow of water.

"A 900millimeter diameter storm-water culvert pipe runs beneath the road and it appears the pipes may have separated at a joint resulting in the washout of soil between the culvert and the road," Mr Goes said.

"The distance between the culvert and the road is 2.5meters and the soil washout has compromised the structural make-up of the road resulting in the closure."