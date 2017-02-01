Death probe on

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Labour Jone Usamate said investigations were continuing into the case of a man who fell to his death while working on the roof of a hotel in Suva.

Mr Usamate said the important aspect of the case was finding out whether the man was contracted or if he was on full-time employment.

Anul Hafizu Dean, 47, died after falling from the roof of the hotel in Suva while doing maintenance work on January 17, this year.

"I don't have the exact details to that (compensation), but I know we have a team looking into it. You know it's very important if somebody dies in a workplace, we must first determine who the employers are or who the employers were," he said.

"In this situation my staff are looking into the situation such as was he an employee? If he was an employee, then the employer would be liable. If he was like a contractor, then the laws of workmen's compensation may apply, but I am not too sure how it would apply there."

Mr Usamate said if Mr Dean was a contractor, then the ministry would try to determine who would be responsible for his compensation.

"That's the sort of question that I will ask myself," Mr Usamate said.

"So if you working for a workplace and you die then your employer is liable to you.

"But if you're not an employee or contracted to do that kind of service then that is a different situation. That's the question that we need ask."

Mr Dean was working with his son when he fell to his death.

He had worked as a carpenter at the Suva hotel for the past five months.