Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Death probe on

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

MINISTER for Labour Jone Usamate said investigations were continuing into the case of a man who fell to his death while working on the roof of a hotel in Suva.

Mr Usamate said the important aspect of the case was finding out whether the man was contracted or if he was on full-time employment.

Anul Hafizu Dean, 47, died after falling from the roof of the hotel in Suva while doing maintenance work on January 17, this year.

"I don't have the exact details to that (compensation), but I know we have a team looking into it. You know it's very important if somebody dies in a workplace, we must first determine who the employers are or who the employers were," he said.

"In this situation my staff are looking into the situation such as was he an employee? If he was an employee, then the employer would be liable. If he was like a contractor, then the laws of workmen's compensation may apply, but I am not too sure how it would apply there."

Mr Usamate said if Mr Dean was a contractor, then the ministry would try to determine who would be responsible for his compensation.

"That's the sort of question that I will ask myself," Mr Usamate said.

"So if you working for a workplace and you die then your employer is liable to you.

"But if you're not an employee or contracted to do that kind of service then that is a different situation. That's the question that we need ask."

Mr Dean was working with his son when he fell to his death.

He had worked as a carpenter at the Suva hotel for the past five months.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. A relief for villagers
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  5. State scholarship students dream big
  6. Police probe continues
  7. 'Impacts worse on women'
  8. Media ban raises ire
  9. Flotsam and jetsam
  10. 'Fruitful' PACER Plus talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  7. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)