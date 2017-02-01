12-year term for rape

/ Front page / News

A FORMER policeman convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a police compound in Suva last year was yesterday told that he brought disrepute to the Fiji Police Force.

Justice Vinsent Perera made this comment while sentencing the 42-year-old to 12 years and 11 months at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The accused was convicted of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The incident happened on January 22, last year. The court yesterday heard the accused worked in the police store. The victim's father was also a police officer and they lived at the police barracks near the store.

In his ruling, Justice Perera said the offence of rape was considered most serious when the victims were children.

He told the accused that he exploited the victim's vulnerability, taking into consideration the age gap between the two was 27 years.

Justice Perera said the aggravating factors were that the accused committed the offence while the victim's hands were tied behind her back.

He said another aggravating factor was that during the accused's 21 years of service in the Fiji Police Force, he was given the duty to protect society including the victim but he failed to do so.

He said the defence had earlier submitted that the accused was remorseful for his actions and apologised to the court for his actions.

Justice Perera said the accused never once showed remorse during the trial.

He refused the defence's application of not fixing a non- parole period.

Justice Perera said because the accused had served 21 years in the force, it did not justify an early release.

The accused will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years and 11 months.