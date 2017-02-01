Big jail terms for drugs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waisake Kaloulia (check shirt) outside the High Court in Suva yesterday after being sentenced to 19 years behind bars for one of Fiji's biggest marijuana drug busts. Picture: JONA KONATACI

TWO men convicted and sentenced for unlawfully cultivating marijuana were yesterday told that they were among the people who start the evils of the drug trade.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo made the comment while sentencing Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca yesterday. Kaloulia was given 19 years behind bars, while Naqeleca has been handed an 18-year jail term.

The two unlawfully cultivated 484 marijuana plants weighing 160.6 kilograms at Davecadra farm in Wainibuka, Tailevu, on January 21, 2015.

Justice Temo said the aggravating factor in the case was the huge amount of illicit drugs that the accused persons cultivated.

"The sentence is to punish people who cultivate huge amounts of cannabis sativa, in this case, 160.6 kilograms. These are the people who start the evils of the drug trade," he said.

"The sentence is designed to protect the community by imposing deterrent sentences to warn would-be offenders that they will get a similar sentence if found guilty as charged."

Justice Temo said society through Parliament viewed the issue of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs as a serious matter.

"The sentence is to signify that the court and the community denounce the cultivation of illicit drugs in our community," he said.

Kaloulia and Naqeleca will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years each.