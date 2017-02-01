Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Big jail terms for drugs

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

TWO men convicted and sentenced for unlawfully cultivating marijuana were yesterday told that they were among the people who start the evils of the drug trade.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo made the comment while sentencing Waisake Kaloulia and Kaminieli Naqeleca yesterday. Kaloulia was given 19 years behind bars, while Naqeleca has been handed an 18-year jail term.

The two unlawfully cultivated 484 marijuana plants weighing 160.6 kilograms at Davecadra farm in Wainibuka, Tailevu, on January 21, 2015.

Justice Temo said the aggravating factor in the case was the huge amount of illicit drugs that the accused persons cultivated.

"The sentence is to punish people who cultivate huge amounts of cannabis sativa, in this case, 160.6 kilograms. These are the people who start the evils of the drug trade," he said.

"The sentence is designed to protect the community by imposing deterrent sentences to warn would-be offenders that they will get a similar sentence if found guilty as charged."

Justice Temo said society through Parliament viewed the issue of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs as a serious matter.

"The sentence is to signify that the court and the community denounce the cultivation of illicit drugs in our community," he said.

Kaloulia and Naqeleca will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years each.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. A relief for villagers
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  5. State scholarship students dream big
  6. Police probe continues
  7. 'Impacts worse on women'
  8. Media ban raises ire
  9. Flotsam and jetsam
  10. 'Fruitful' PACER Plus talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  7. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)