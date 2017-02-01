Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Fijian national imprisoned in NZ

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A 59-YEAR-old Fijian national who fraudulently obtained a passport and entered New Zealand under a false identity was sentenced to 19 months imprisonment by the Hamilton District Court in New Zealand yesterday.

Kamla Wati pleaded guilty to three counts of providing false or misleading information to an immigration officer in respect of visa applications and one ccount of producing a fraudulently obtained passport.

Wati failed to acquire a visa to travel to New Zealand on multiple occasions.

However, she was able to visit New Zealand on three occasions between September 2009 and March 2012 under a false identity.

The court heard yesterday that Wati subsequently applied for residency and numerous visitors' visa applications, but these were all declined on character grounds.

She returned to New Zealand two years ago, but was not initially detected by immigration authorities because she entered under the passport with the alias, "Rukhmanny".

A statement from Immigration New Zealand confirmed a deportation order has also been served on Wati.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

