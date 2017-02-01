Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Experts meet on NCDs

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

NUTRITION is a cost-cutting issue and most households buy food which is affordable instead of thinking twice about its nutritional value.

Pacific Community (SP­C) non-communicable diseases adviser Karen Fukofuka said most islanders did not worry about their health until they became seriously ill and became a financial burden to their families.

"There is a huge challenge ahead of us and the nutrition situation in the Pacific is not getting any better and it's always good practice to evaluate and review what we do to ensure we're achieving what we have set out to do," she said

"There is a huge problem of non-communicable disease in the South Pacific, and food is one risk factor, we don't watch what we eat and how we live our lives, example, smoking, consumption of alcohol and physical inactivity."

She said the reason behind organising a three-day workshop was to get nutritionists from six countries — Fiji, Cook Islands, Palau, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu — to revisit the food guideline developed by SPC in 2000-2001.








