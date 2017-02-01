Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Chaudhry questions FSC's quota plans

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

ALL sugar industry stakeholders need to know how the Fiji Sugar Corporation plans to deal with the end of preferential quota and market access into the EU.

National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said keeping the industry's biggest stakeholder — the farmers — in the dark about something that would have a huge impact on them was not a good strategy.

"How do they propose to deal with the EU abolishment and not having a guaranteed quota and price is a critical issue because it will have a huge impact on what farmers receive for their cane," he said.

"If the Government is serious about farmers' participation in the industry then they need to make growers understand that we will be exposed to competition in the open market come October this year.

"Government and the industry need to be more specific on how they propose we will meet that challenge and turn things around."

FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said the miller had taken measures to mitigate the negative impacts of the reforms.

"We have engaged international sugar brokers Czarnikow, based in London with offices in Singapore and United Molasses, based in USA to market Fiji's sugar and molasses," he said.

Czarnikow provides sugar market services to producers, consumers, and processors in the UK and internationally. As one of the world's biggest industry actors, Czarnikow purchases, sells, and distributes sugar and ethanol.








