Vegie prices soar

BE prepared to pay more and receive less when you visit municipal markets in the Western Division over the next few weeks.

Floods associated with tropical depression 04F, which affected farming communities in the West and Central divisions, has resulted in a short supply of most root crops and vegetables.

Former veteran The Fiji Times photographer now turned market vendor, Jai Prasad said pumpkin was the only vegetable in steady supply at the moment.

"If you're looking for Chinese and English cabbage, it will be very difficult to find either of them because there's hardly any and the one or two bundles that are there will be very expensive," he shared.

"Also in short supply is eggplant, long bean, okra, cowpeas and papaya.

"And if you're looking for dalo, just forget about it, one bundle of very small dalo will cost anywhere between $15 to $25."

Mr Prasad said pumpkin was in abundance and customers could pick up good-sized pieces for anywhere between $1 to $2.