Akbar praises health workers' sacrifices

/ Front page / News

THE Keiyasi Health Centre in Navosa district is unable to admit patients.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar said patients needing medical attention only stay at the hospital for up to 12 hours before they were transferred to the Sigatoka Hospital.

"This is a health centre, so they cannot admit patients here," she said after a tour of the centre on Monday.

"So this is another challenge, transporting patients from here through this rough terrain to the Sigatoka Hospital.

"This is my first visit to the centre and it was a very long ride coming up here so I can only imagine what villagers go through to get here."

Mrs Akbar said the rural staff members were handling the situation well despite the lack of resources and challenges.

"I am very impressed with their work despite the challenges," she said.

"I am equally pleased with a three-year plan to upgrade this centre to a sub-divisional hospital and the initial planning is done.

"The land is already available."