Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Akbar praises health workers' sacrifices

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

THE Keiyasi Health Centre in Navosa district is unable to admit patients.

Minister for Health Rosy Akbar said patients needing medical attention only stay at the hospital for up to 12 hours before they were transferred to the Sigatoka Hospital.

"This is a health centre, so they cannot admit patients here," she said after a tour of the centre on Monday.

"So this is another challenge, transporting patients from here through this rough terrain to the Sigatoka Hospital.

"This is my first visit to the centre and it was a very long ride coming up here so I can only imagine what villagers go through to get here."

Mrs Akbar said the rural staff members were handling the situation well despite the lack of resources and challenges.

"I am very impressed with their work despite the challenges," she said.

"I am equally pleased with a three-year plan to upgrade this centre to a sub-divisional hospital and the initial planning is done.

"The land is already available."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63850.6195
JPY 55.954952.9549
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.67530.6423
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 01st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Strip search
  2. A relief for villagers
  3. Border security under spotlight
  4. Fijian national imprisoned in NZ
  5. State scholarship students dream big
  6. Police probe continues
  7. 'Impacts worse on women'
  8. Media ban raises ire
  9. Flotsam and jetsam
  10. 'Fruitful' PACER Plus talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  3. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  4. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  5. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Bans, injury blows Tuesday (31 Jan)
  7. Shutdown Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)
  9. ATH announces new directors Monday (30 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)