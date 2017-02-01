Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Minister faces reality

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

WATER continues to be the biggest issue faced by civil servants living at the Keiyasi Government station in Navosa.

During a consultation with Health Minister Rosy Akbar yesterday, it was revealed water supply was inconsistent at the station.

"Our biggest issue is water supply," said Keiyasi medical officer Dr Ame Nasokia.

"We have to draw water from the Sigatoka River and the water is treated before it is supplied to every house. The medical centre has water tanks and so do all the other offices."

Navosa district officer Jovesa Naqarikau said there were plans by the Commissioner Western's office to address the problem and there were plans to upgrade the Draiba reservoir. Dr Nasokia also explained the difficulties faced in travelling by medical officers and villagers.

"The current population that we look after is 7546 and they come from two provinces, Nadroga Navosa and Ba," he told Mrs Akbar during a tour of the centre.

"We have one medical officer and three nurses. We have our own four-wheel-drive that helps with transporting our staff and patients during an emergency.

"The geographical location makes it very difficult at times for us, but especially for villagers to get to the centre."

Minister Akbar said the ministry was prepared to assist medical staff if they faced challenges that made their work difficult.

She said the planned subdivisional hospital for Keiyasi would address most issues faced by the medical officials.

"I want to commend my staff for the work that they are doing and I can assure them that once the subdivisional hospital is opened most of these problems would be addressed," she said.

The construction and completion of the facility would take about two to three years.








