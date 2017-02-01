Media ban raises ire

/ Front page / News

LABASA Town Council special administrator Vijay Chand has refused to comment on why members of the media were banned from covering two council meetings.

The two meetings on Monday this week and last Saturday were organised by the council to discuss increased town rates, which has not gone down well with ratepayers.

Labasa ratepayers signed a petition last week against the increase because they believed no proper consultation was done.

The petition was submitted to the office of the FijiFirst party. Mr Chand advised this newspaper on Saturday that the meeting was closed to the media. When approached yesterday to comment on the issue, Mr Chand refused to give a comment.

"I will not comment on anything, you have to send in your list of questions and wait for our ministry to respond," he said.

His decision has not gone down well with ratepayers who wanted media coverage and were not aware of what unfolded with the media.

Speaking on behalf of the ratepayers, Ambika Raj questioned why Mr Chand banned the media.

"What are his grounds for not allowing the media to cover our meeting when we wanted media coverage?

"The media is the most important group of people who we needed during the meeting as we wanted our voices heard. What is there to hide?"

Mr Raj said while business development in town had increased and boosted income for the council, clean-up work had not been up to par.

"Upon controlled operation the council can improve services without demanding for this massive increase."

Naodamu ratepayers rep Kamlesh Prakash also questioned the increase because the council failed to organise a proper consultation.

"They advertised with another newspaper but we don't read that newspaper. It is only fair that the council use all media organisations so all ratepayers can be informed," he said.

"We have questioned many pending and incomplete projects in Labasa Town but they never respond to us and the increase is too much."

Questions sent to the Ministry of Local Government early this month has remained unanswered.