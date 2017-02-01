Police probe continues

/ Front page / News

POLICE say they have not completed investigations into the alleged rape of a prison inmate.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were still investigating the incident.

They have not sent the file to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions as well as investigations have not been finalised.

It is believed an inmate, a woman, who was detained at the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa, was allegedly raped by a corrections' officer.

Last week, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission welcomed the independent investigations into the alleged rape of an inmate.

Director Ashwin Raj said his team would also monitor the progress of the investigations being handled by police.

Mr Raj and his team visited the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre early last month to talk to the victim.