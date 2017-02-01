Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Society to the rescue

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

WHILE waiting for assistance from kind Samaritans, Joji Matai and his family are grateful to the Fiji Red Cross Society for responding to their pleas after they lost everything in a fire.

Mr Matai's family and 10 other students and 12 parents were residing in the house when the fire occurred.

"We were looking after 10 children and our three children who had lost everything in the fire and we are pleading with organisations and business houses to assist these children with their school stationery," Mr Matai said.

Mr Matai said his family lost everything in the fire that claimed his house on Saturday last week.

"The house was given to us by the landowners after my wife treated their ill mother who had passed on," he said.

Mr Matai said he was a casual labourer with the Water Authority of Fiji and did not earn enough money to meet his family's needs.

Fiji Red Cross Socity Labasa branch representative Viliame Taufa said they had given emergency packs to the family.

"We had also provided them with a tenement tent which we will take back after three months," he said.








