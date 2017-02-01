Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

Ministry tasks team to address stray animal issue

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A TEAM has been tasked by the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issue of stray animals on roads around the country.

In an interview, Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said the issue of stray animals on roads was a problem around the country.

Mr Seruiratu called on livestock owners to take responsibility of their animals.

"Let me make it clear that the responsibility lies on an owner of any animal to ensure that livestock is properly secured," he said.

"We have regulations that address this problem and livestock owners can be taken to task for failure to confine their animals.

"It is common sense and farmers do not need to be reminded now and again to secure their livestock."

Mr Seruiratu said there would be a national campaign around the country to create awareness to livestock owners.

"What livestock owners must realise is that they could be taken to task for failure to secure their animals and we do not want to do that at the moment," he said.

"Therefore, we are calling on them to ensure that livestock are not left to stray on roads."

Earlier, regular drivers along the Labasa-Savusavu highway raised their concerns on the herds of horses and cattles which continued to stray along the Nawaisali and part of the upper Nabalebale stretch.

Taxi driver Net Ram said he escaped accidents twice at both places after stray horses flocked on roads at night.

Mr Ram said the stretch was used frequently by heavily-loaded trucks.

Another driver, Shalendra Prasad, said something needed to be done to animals along the Nabouwalu-Dreketi stretch.








