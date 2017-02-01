Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Wednesday 1 February

'Fruitful' PACER Plus talks

Filipe Naigulevu
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

AUSTRALIAN Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt is optimistic negotiations on the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus will finally be concluded soon.

Mr Pitt met Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya yesterday to discuss Australia's plans to finalise the PACER Plus trade agreement.

While he did not reveal much on the outcome of the discussions, Mr Pitt said Mr Koya was also very keen to come to a conclusion.

"Well, it was a very fruitful discussion," he said.

"However, you live in a democratic country and your Parliament has to ratify and your Cabinet in particular has to agree and I understand at times that can take some time."

In September last year, Mr Koya had said Australia and New Zealand were being unflexible with issues of concern to Fiji, adding they would not sign the agreement until progress was made.

These included further negotiations on the issues of Fiji's infant industry development and the most favoured nation clauses.

Mr Koya had also highlighted that Fiji was closer than it was in September to having its concerns addressed with the deal.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had also remarked that the legal text of the agreement was too one-sided and would have an adverse impact on our development including our Pacific Island neighbours.

Mr Bainimarama had outlined the need for an enduring, predictable and sustainable trade agreement.








