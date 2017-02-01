Border security under spotlight

/ Front page / News

Opposition spokesperson for defence Mosese Bulitavu has questioned the security of our borders after an Iranian refugee allegedly entered the country with fake documents last week.

"The fact remains that 21-year-old Iranian refugee Loghman Sawari has beaten our immigration system and has exposed the shortfalls we have at our borders," Mr Bulitavu claimed.

Mr Sawari, who is represented by Lautoka-based human rights lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh, is applying for asylum in Fiji.

Mr Singh said he communicated with Department of Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa on his client's intention and hoped to submit an application in the next few days.

Mr Bulitavu wants the Department of Immigration to investigate the incident.

"It seems the Department of Immigration is waiting for Mr Sawari to turn himself in to the authorities when the department has the legal authority to seek assistance from police to collect him and hold him in a detention centre until all his claims for asylum have been assessed," Mr Bulitavu said.

He suggested that the Department of Immigration implement and enforce proper border control mechanisms to prevent such incidents from happening.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority CEO Visvanath Das said although the authority and the Department of Immigration shared border control functions, the Department of Immigration was responsible for cases such as Mr Sawari's.

"But you can rest assured that the borders are safe," Mr Das said.

Mr Singh said because of security and privacy issues, he was not able to reveal his client's location until a decision was made on his residence status.

"What I can tell you is that for someone who has faced persecution in Iran and fled a very difficult atmosphere in Manus Island in Papua New Guinea where he saw a lot of hardship, being in Fiji is a huge change for him," Mr Singh said.

"My client has said he was much happier and it was a relief for him to be in a country where there's peace."

Mr Singh said his client had yet to disclose how he managed to obtain documentation which allowed him to travel to Fiji from PNG.

When quizzed about how Mr Sawari had made contact with him for representation, Mr Singh said he was contacted by people who knew of his human rights background.

"There's only a handful of human rights lawyers in Fiji and my name came up. For me, I am simply doing the right thing.

"I do not discriminate on race, colour or creed. I saw a situation where a man is simply seeking a better life for himself and took up the opportunity to see him through his quest."

Questions sent to Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa since last Saturday remained unanswered.