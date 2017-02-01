Flotsam and jetsam

/ Front page / News

THIS was sent in to Beachcomber by a regular contributor.

A few years ago a tavale of mine brought three bundles of dalo, one huge sack of cooked lairo, one sack of husked coconuts and five kilos of grog from Qamea and Taveuni.

When he arrived at the wharf, he called.

Him: "Tavale, hire taka mai e dua na Hiab truck, three tonne crane." (Brother-in-law, hire a Hiab truck with a three tonne crane).

Me: "Boo tavale, cava o kauta mai." (What goods have you brought with you?)

Anyway, I went down in my truck and loaded the stuff.

He presented his sevusevu, I received it.

He told me that his grog was called, "Turu na wai ni mata." (Teardrops fall).

We had a mix and a small battle royale erupted.

Then I asked him how fertile land in Taveuni and Qamea was.

He said in the vernacular, "Tavale every time I go to the plantation, I stay there for two to three days. I take three files and about six cane knives.

"File them all and don't have to stop to sharpen them. One time the load of dalo was too heavy so I left the files and knives lying in the plantation.

When I went back three days later they had sprouted, there were twelve files and 24 knives."

"Taki tavale, what you looking at?"