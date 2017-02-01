Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Wednesday 1 February

'Impacts worse on women'

Lice Movono
Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A CHANGING climate impacts the whole world but the effects are worse on women because they are already vulnerable.

Twenty-two women working in environment from across the Pacific heard from the deputy head of the Australian mission in Fiji that women were necessary for a more effective response to climate change.

Amy Crago, the Deputy High Commissioner for Australia, made the comments at the start of the week-long Pacific Women Climate Change Negotiators Workshop.

The workshop is part of efforts to build the capacity of Pacific delegations to events organised by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, particularly Conference of the Parties (COP) initiatives.

"We know that women and girls are disproportionately impacted by climate change, particularly in developing countries," Ms Crago said.

"They experience pervasive and persistent inequality and discrimination that limits their ability to adapt and respond. Their livelihoods are often dependent on those sectors where the impacts are most acutely felt such as agriculture, forestry and water."

Funded by the Australian government and hosted by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), the initiative is facilitated by the Women's Environment Development Organisation.

In her opening remarks, Christelle Pratt, deputy secretary-general of PIFS, said Pacific leaders had strongly advocated for more visibility of threats of climate change.

She says Fiji being chairperson of COP23 gives the Pacific an opportunity to strengthen that visibility.

Ms Pratt told the women that stronger voices and active participation would ensure COP23 was "effective, beneficial and impactful for the Pacific region".








