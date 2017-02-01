State scholarship students dream big

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asaeli Tamani goes through his documents outside the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board office in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FOR TOPPERS scholarship student Asaeli Tamani, it is the dream of becoming a top notch economist in the country that has made him more determined than ever to graduate with flying colours.

This newspaper caught up with Mr Tamani and Tertiary Education Loans Scheme recipient Lavenia Lacabuka at the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board office yesterday.

"I'm happy with the provisions of this scholarship. For us who receive the TOPPERS scholarship we don't have to pay back the money we use for our education unless we prematurely withdraw from the units that we registered in or we want to go overseas soon after graduating," Mr Tamani said.

Mr Tamani is a second-year student of USP enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce, studying accounting and land management.

Ms Lacabuka, who is a second-year student at the Fiji National University, said she was happy with the scheme, She said continuing her study would not be possible without the scheme.

The toppers scheme was allocated $10.6m in the 2016/2017 National Budget, while the loan scheme was allocated $42.5m. The increase in the toppers scheme allocation comes with the initiative to offer 30 more new places, bringing the total to 630 scholarships.