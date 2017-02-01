A relief for villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tobuniqio villagers celebrate after the commissioning of their new water tank at the village in Tailevu yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

WALKING for more than 20 minutes every morning to fetch water from a nearby creek to cook food for their families will now be a thing of the past for women in Tobuniqio, Tailevu.

The daily plight of 40 years for about 200 women in the village came to an end yesterday after the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) commissioned 14 water tanks in the village, allowing villagers access to fresh drinking water.

Villager, 52-year-old Vasemaca Vasu said the new rainwater harvesting system for the village commissioned by the Government was a blessing.

"We used to walk so far to a creek with our buckets every morning around 4.00am to fill water so that we can prepare the meal for thew family and wash our clothes," Mrs Vasu said.

She said life for women in her village was a struggle - having to fetch water daily, preparing to send the children to school and looking after the needs of their elders during the day.

Mrs Vasu said the old dam system that provided water to some parts of the village used to dry up during hot days, making it even harder for the villagers to access water.

"We are so happy with this new water system that will provide clean water for the villagers every day. Our main problem has been solved."

WAF chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai said with the 14 water tanks had a storage capacity of 70,000 liters.

"The rain water harvesting system scheme is for Fijians facing water problems in both rural and urban intermittent areas.

"The WAF has received a total of 2658 applications. So far, 279 applicants have met the requirements and they should be receiving their water tanks soon."

He said WAF was working with the divisional commissioner's offices in empowering communities to mobilise and get water gutters and tank stands in place for inspection.

The government had allocated $1.3million for the free water tank and $4.5m for the rain water harvesting schemes.