Knifed officer commended

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Update: 9:24PM AN officer was commended for bravery today and told his actions and scars from injuries sustained during a robbery attempt were proof of a police officers instinct and bravery.

These were the sentiments shared by Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho during the presentation of a commendation certificate to Detective Constable, Krishan Keshwan today.

DC Keshwan, 29 was struck on the head by a cane knife during an attempted robbery at a shop in Valelevu, Nasinu last November. He suffered serious injuries in his bid to apprehend the suspect at the scene.

Brig- Gen Qiliho said DC Keshwan's actions were an indication of the many dangers police officers were exposed to on a daily basis.

"The institutions token of appreciation for your sacrifice will never compare to what you did, but do know that we are truly appreciative of your hard work."

Reminiscing on what happened on that very day last year, DC Keshwan said it was all part of his passion of being a crime investigator.

"Working in crime section we spend a lot of time tracing and following leads after a crime is committed. However on that day the suspect was standing right in front me at the scene so I had to stop him there and then," DC Keshwan said.

"I joined the force four years ago with a passion to be a criminal investigator and if I face another similar situation I can't say that I will put myself in harm's way or not but when you catch a criminal at the scene you don't want to lose the opportunity."








